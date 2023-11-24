Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Key to 18-Year Strong Marriage

By Joce Blake

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN

Sheryl Lee Ralph has the secret to long-lasting relationships; we can’t wait to take notes.

The actress talked with “Extras” Billy Bush about returning to “Abbott Elementary” and the secret to her two-decade marriage to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes.

The secret: “We don’t live together,” Ralph shared.

“I see him every two weeks,” she explained. “When I see him, I’m so happy to see him. When I leave, I’m so happy to leave, because I know I’ll be back again.”

In the early 2000s, the couple met through a mutual friend and began dating. The couple tied the knot at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles on July 30, 2005. At the time, Ralph lived in Los Angeles, and Hughes was in Philadelphia.

According to People, Ralph’s other half has represented the 7th Senatorial district in Pennsylvania since November 1994. Hughes has served as the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2011.

The couple has been open about their dedication to couples therapy. Ralph told Essence, “It was because we had both been married and divorced before, and we had children to consider.”

Hughes added, “We hadn’t even discussed marriage, but we knew we wanted to go to relationship counseling. If you’re honest in your session, you’re leaving everything open. It was a way to truly reveal ourselves to each other with guidance. It was extremely beneficial. I would recommend counseling whether or not you have a blended family.”

Before separating, Ralph and her first husband, Eric Maurice, welcomed two children, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Etienne Maurice.

After the recent conclusion of the writer’s strike, the thespian could not contain her excitement at being able to say “Abbott Elementary” out loud again. She said she would be returning to work “right away.”

She also told Extra that she will be hosting her annual “Divas Simply Singing” benefit this weekend, which will feature performances by Cynthia Erivo, Jordin Sparks, and Wayne Brady. She said the event is all about “the life, the mic, and the diva with the power of her voice and herself as we raise health awareness.”