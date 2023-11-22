Connect with us

Obits

Kennard Haggerty (August 4, 1954 – November 2, 2023)

Published

Kennard Haggerty
Kennard Haggerty

KENNARD LLEWELLYN HAGGERTY was born on August 4, 1954, in Tacoma, Washington to Finis L. Haggerty and Willie Poe Haggerty. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1972. Kennard attended University at North Texas, Denton, TX where he majored in painting and drawing. In 1974 Kennard received his associate degree in Art from Tyler Junior College. Kennard’s art “I GOT THE SPIRIT” was shown at the James E. Kemp Gallery, Junior Black Academy of Arts in Dallas, Texas from October 8, 1994 to December 31, 1994. Kennard was employed with Texas Instruments for 15 years.

Kennard was inspired by the Holy Spirit to play the Clarinet. In May 2010 Kennard produced and recorded “Healing In His Wings”. This inspirational testimony was after major brain surgery. Kennard’s objective in life was to play to God with a pure heart and all listeners would be blessed. Kennard believed his music would be a gift to be shared with the world. He played his clarinet locally, but he also represented the US with his music in Germany. Kennard Haggerty was the special musician at the “Feast of Tabernacles Celebration” in September 2004, and was also the special clarinetist at the Tabernacle of David in Kuala, Lumpur, Malaysia. Luke 1:37, For with God nothing shall be impossible. Kennard’s mission was to glorify God!

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Kennard leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Holly C. Haggerty; brother, Michael L. Haggerty of Dallas, Tx; sister, Carnellus M. Moore of Tyler, TX; special friends, Elisa Sigety, Tyrone and Janice Johnson and Gregory and Grace Sidberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

