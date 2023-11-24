Black Business: UnSun Cosmetics

Meet Katonya Breaux founder of UnSun Cosmetics she started in 2016 after much frustration with the lack of options within the world of clean sunscreen products for women of color. UnSun Cosmetics provides sunscreen suited for Black people. The brand’s mineral-tinted sunscreen matches a variety of skin tones and doesn’t leave behind a white residue. UnSun is to be “hands-down” the favorite mineral-tinted sunscreen for darker skin tones among Allure editors. Visit the website sign up and get 15% off your order.

https://www.unsuncosmetics.com/ email: info@unsuncosmetics.com