Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lazonda Gardner

Published

Lazonda Gardner
Lazonda Gardner

Lazonda Gardner hails from Dallas, TX, and is a graduate of Bishop Dunne High School She studied at Prairie View A&M University receiving a BA in advertising art; Southern Methodist University receiving an MLA Degree in liberal arts studies; University of Phoenix’s doctoral program in educational leadership, and at Texas A&M University-Commerce she received elementary teaching certification. A former adjunct professor at the Art Institute of Dallas, she worked at Dallas ISD, and 5 LINX Enterprises; and she is the owner/director at The Gardner Preparatory School II.

Texas Metro News

