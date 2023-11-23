Connect with us

South Dallas Club inducts eight members, reclaims two

Published

Tracie Shelby
Tracie Shelby
Terry Smith
Terry Smith
Tameshia McCall
Tameshia McCall
Rev. Tonya McClary
Rev. Tonya McClary
Polly Bankhead
Polly Bankhead

The historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (South Dallas BPW Club) held its annual New Member Induction Ceremony on November 11, 2023.

A total of eight new members were inducted: Aundrea Allen, Polly Bankhead, Kellie Collins Dixon, Kathey Harvey, Lashun Jones, Tameshia (Tammy) McCall, Reverend Tonya McClary, and Tracie Shelby; and reclaimed members are Betrilla Dees and Terry Smith.

South Dallas BPW Club is an affiliate of the South Central District of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. and was organized in the fall of 1954 by the late Sarah J. Holbert and is the largest club in the Association.

President Dr. Lavern J. Holy- field and local officers operate 34 committees that are actively providing stellar programs in the Greater Dallas community.

Their mission is to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women; to serve as a bridge for young people seeking to enter business and the professions; and to improve the quality of life in the Dallas Metroplex and around the world.

Lashun Jones
Lashun Jones
Kellie Collins Dixon
Kellie Collins Dixon
Kathey Harvey
Kathey Harvey
Betrilla Dees
Betrilla Dees
Aundrea Allen
Aundrea Allen

The South Dallas BPW Club was recognized last summer in Aurora, Colorado by the Association for its distinguished accomplishments in the highest program recognition level that is presented.

In an effort to fulfill membership goals set forward nationally, the Membership Committee, led by Director Carla Dennis made outstanding strides in their fall recruitment efforts.

The Club works diligently to offer its membership opportunities to raise scholarships for worthy high school seniors; to volunteer with youth (ages 12 to 18); to annually adopt a nursing home, a family, and a school in the community; and to foster many other initiatives.

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., visit their website at: southdallasbpw.org.

