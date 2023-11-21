Connect with us

Alieshah Harris (April 18, 1968 – November 7, 2023)

Alieshah Harris
Alieshah Harris

Alieshah Harris, 55, passed away on November 7th, 2023, at T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Dallas, Texas. She was born on April 18th, 1968, in Dallas, Texas to [Rahman Hassan and Rasheedah Tennison-Hassan. Alieshah grew up in Fort Worth, Texas.

After completing high school at O.D. Wyatt in Fort Worth, Alieshah went on to attend Tarrant County College. After college, she focused on becoming an entrepreneur. Alieshah also worked in security for several years. She enjoyed singing, cooking, and interior design.

Alieshah is survived by her loving parents, Rahman Hassan and Rasheeda Hassan, as well as her siblings, Wali Harris, Omar Harris, Akia Bailey, and Crystal Minter. Her legacy lives on through her children, Curtis Williams, Kersha Gibson, Christian Leach, Gabrielle Hernandez, and Manuel Hernandez, and her cherished grandchildren, Kaleb Williams, Khing Thibodeaux, Kyilee Gibson, Kai Gibson, Marley Williams, Zephan and Zophia Walker-Williams, Ily K. Williams, Kenadi Taylor, Curtis Williams III, and Serenity Hernandez.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 13, 2023, at Mansfield Funeral Home & Cremations located at 1556 Heritage Parkway, Mansfield, TX 76063. A viewing will be held at 10 am on November 13th, 2023, followed by a service at 11 am on November 13th, 2023.

