Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lashsthetics Beauty

Published

By Claudia Watson

Claudia Watson

Meet Claudia Watson the force behind Lashsthetics Beauty, she is a licensed esthetician her mission is to help others look and feel as beautiful. At Lashsthetics Beauty the goal is to help clients regain confidence whether through the application of lash extensions, removal of unwanted hair, or guidance of the correct products to maintain healthy skin and solve problematic skin issues. Visit the website to see the services and book your appointment.

https://www.lashstheticsbeauty.com/ 120 S. Denton Tap Road Blg. #305 Suite 113
Coppell, 248-792-8790 Email: support@lashstheticsbeauty.com

Texas Metro News

