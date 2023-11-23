Superb Woman: Cassandra G. Davis-Beach 

Cassandra G. Davis-Beach hails from McKinney, TX and attended McKinney High School before going to study Business Management at East Texas State University. She received her BS Degree in Management at LeTourneau University and her MBA at Texas A&M University-Commerce. A graduate of Leadership Dallas 2000, she is an experienced instructor, trainer, coach and mentor at CDBR Training. She was a Real Estate Instructor and Trainer at Texas REALTORS, a consultant at Realty Concepts Texas, a real estate instructor at Champions School of Real Estate; to name a few. She is praised for being proactive, reliable, trustworthy and result-oriented.
