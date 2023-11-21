Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan Passes Away At 64

Published

Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan

Joshua Farrakhan, the son of Nation of Islam leader the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, has passed away at the age of 64.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Justice for BREONNA Justice for BREONNA

News

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN CIVIL RIGHTS TRIAL OF EX-OFFICER INVOLVED IN BREONNA TAYLOR’S DEATH

The jury was deadlocked on both counts against the former Louisville police officer who fired stray bullets during the raid that led to the...

24 hours ago
Dr. Jynona Norwood Dr. Jynona Norwood

News

45th Anniversary of the Tragedy of Jonestown Cult leader Jim Jones led hundreds to their death

By Steven LarkinSpecial to Texas Metro News On November 18, 1978, an inexplicable act of evil occurred in the remote Jungles of Guyana, South ...

5 days ago
Former Colorado Officer Jason Rosenblatt (1) Former Colorado Officer Jason Rosenblatt (1)

News

Roedema Found Guilty in Death of Elijah McClain

Colorado police officer Randy Roedema has been found guilty in the death of Elijah McClain. Roedema and officer Jason Rosenblatt both faced criminally negligent...

October 20, 2023
Names of the 5 officers in Elijah McClains Death Names of the 5 officers in Elijah McClains Death

News

Jury pool down to 41 in trial of officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain 

By Tony Gorman The pool of 250 potential jurors has been culled to 41 during the third day of jury selection for the first trial...

September 25, 2023
Advertisement