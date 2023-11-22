Connect with us

Stepping Out to Support

Published

Bands of Hope charity gala brings out philanthropy in others

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Dr. Robinson and_Chanesia Johnson at Bands of Hope Gala
Dr. Terri O Neal Ford speaks after receiving Trailblazer Award during Bands of Hope Gala
Eva D. Coleman at Bands of Hope Gala
Keynote Speaker Travis Wortham, Jr. at Bands of Hope Gala
Lesia Ramsey
Lesia Ramsey at Bands of Hope Gala

Gowns, suits and ties, high heels and more ignited the night as many showed up to support Bands of Hope during their 10th Annual Charity Gala and Silent Auction on Nov. 18, 2023 at the Hilton Hotel Richardson.

Beyond the attire were the souls of a community, clad with commitment to celebrate the efforts of the charitable organization founders, Gilda Smith and Debra London.

“We help,” Smith told the audience. “We give hope for people who need it.”

From the start, Smith and London joined forces to help single moms and their children. That focus has shifted.

“We don’t just support single moms, we support single parents,” Smith said.

From pledging support to 501(c)(3) organizations throughout the year financially, via workshops, mentorship and volunteer opportunities, Bands of Hope has done much since its founding in 2011.

Smith stated “It starts with our children,” emphasizing their focus on “activities and events to help people improve their lives.”

Diane Stephenson and David Westbrooks at table during Bands of Hope Gala
Belinda Ramsey Cavett and Lesia Ramsey at Bands of Hope Gala
Bands of Hope Gala Master of Ceremony Derrick Culpepper speaks to audience
Bands of Hope founders Gilda Smith and Debra London present Terri O Neal Ford with Trailblazer Award
Bands of Hope Beneficiary Velena McRae of JV McRae Foundation speaks during gala

Keynote speaker, Travis Wortham, Jr., delivered an address fitting of the Bands of Hope mission to serve children. As author of “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions: Whatz’ Wrong Wit’ Deez’ Kidz?,” Wortham reiterated the role parents play in disruptive and dysfunctional behavior of children.

“Y’all, we’re in a mess right now,” Wortham said. He later added, “Raising kids is not rocket science, but it is work.”

Wortham spent most of the time sharing things many have heard before regarding the trauma that parents inflict on children from their personal life experiences. He offered solutions that included parents recognizing their influence, good or bad.

“Fathers, we have to return to our children and our families,” Wortham said. For mothers, he stated “Be careful about something that happens to you subconsciously.”

Wortham closed with the importance of asking for forgiveness.

Bands of Hope Beneficiary Bryant Pearson of The Bowtie Boys speaks during gala
Attendees at table during Bands of Hope Gala
Dinner from Bands of Hope Gala
Salad from Bands of Hopem Gala
Teresa Nelson and Lesia Ramsey at Bands of Hope Gala
Eva D. Coleman and Lesia Ramsey at_Bands of_Hope Gala

During the gala, two organizations were honored as upcoming beneficiaries of support from Bands of Hope. Hearing from the founder of the JV McRae Foundation that provides resources for education, health, financial and family stability; and The Bowtie Boys which develops underprivileged males through distinctive looks with bow ties and black suits, and visits to historical sites around the country was a feature in the evening’s festivities. Velena L. McRae of the JV McRae Foundation and Bryant Pearson of The Bowtie Boys each shared brief remarks.

Bands of Hope founders Smith and London presented Terri O’Neal Ford, Ph.D with their Trailblazer Award. Ford is the recently elected president of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

Eva D. Coleman and Lynne Haze at Bands of Hope Gala
Belinda Ramsey Cavett and Lesia Ramsey at Bands of Hope Gala
Diane Stephenson and David Westbrooks at table during Bands of Hope Gala
Sharon Tidwell, Lesia Ramsey and Lynne Haze at table during Bands of Hope Gala
Eva D. Coleman and Dr. Harry Robinson at Bands of Hope Gala
Crowd at Bands of Hope Gala

After the speeches and presentations, it was time to dance. The DOB Band performed classic hits and the dance floor was packed. There were also constant reminders by the evening’s Master of Ceremony, Derrick Culpepper, for people to bid on the silent auction items before it closed.

Termed “A Night of Hope,” the event delivered what appeared to be a fun evening that was evidenced by the smiles throughout the ballroom. For more information on Bands of Hope, please visit www.bandsofhope.org.

Bands of Hope co-founder Gilda Smith speaks to audience
Keynote Speaker Travis Wortham, Jr. at Bands of Hope Gala
Bands of Hope Beneficiary Velena McRae of JV McRae Foundation speaks during gala
Bands of Hope Beneficiary Bryant Pearson of The Bowtie Boys speaks during gala
Bands of Hope founders Gilda Smith and Debra London present Terri O Neal Ford with Trailblazer Award
Dr. Terri O Neal Ford speaks after receiving Trailblazer Award during Bands of Hope Gala
DOB Band performs at Bands of Hope Gala

Advertisement