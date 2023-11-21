Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN CIVIL RIGHTS TRIAL OF EX-OFFICER INVOLVED IN BREONNA TAYLOR’S DEATH

The jury was deadlocked on both counts against the former Louisville police officer who fired stray bullets during the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Published

By Daniel Johnson

Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced

A mistrial was declared in the federal trial of Brett Hankison, the ex-police officer accused of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during a botched raid by the Louisville Police Department in 2020.

According to NBC News, the jury remained in a deadlock over both counts Hankison was facing. Hankison faced allegations of employing excessive force when he discharged 10 rounds into Taylor’s window and glass door after officers claimed they were fired upon during their attempted raid.

NBC News reported some of Hankison’s shots went into a neighbor’s apartment, but they did not strike anyone. Police officers fatally shot Taylor after her boyfriend, mistaking the police, who were doing a “no-knock” raid, for intruders, fired at them when they entered the apartment. In response to her boyfriend hitting an officer, two officers discharged a total of 22 rounds, striking Taylor in the chest and killing her.

The raid was supposed to target Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who has since said that she had no involvement with his drug trade operation. Glover did not live with Taylor at the time.

Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Police Department in June 2020, was found not guilty on state charges of wanton endangerment in March 2022. 

According to ABC News, Hankison said during his testimony that he could not see the outline of a person through the blinds of Taylor’s apartment, but he could see muzzle flashes coming from the inside of the apartment. Hankison also said that at the time he saw the muzzle flashes, he believed his officers were being executed. 

The prosecution argued that Hankison’s shell casings were not found near the sidewalk closer to the apartment, where he said he was when he fired his shots, but near a gray truck in the apartment’s parking lot. The federal trial was the second attempt to hold Hankison accountable for his actions.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told ABC News said the DOJ “is actively considering all of our available options.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy

Editorial

QUIT PLAYIN: JFK – A Place in our Tapestry!

The finest tribute that the American people can pay to the late President Kennedy is to implement the progressive policies that he sought to...

1 day ago
Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan

News

Minister Farrakhan’s Son Joshua Farrakhan Passes Away At 64

Joshua Farrakhan, the son of Nation of Islam leader the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, has passed away at the age...

1 day ago
Dr. Jynona Norwood Dr. Jynona Norwood

News

45th Anniversary of the Tragedy of Jonestown Cult leader Jim Jones led hundreds to their death

By Steven LarkinSpecial to Texas Metro News On November 18, 1978, an inexplicable act of evil occurred in the remote Jungles of Guyana, South ...

5 days ago
Police Police

DMN Stories

Suspect, officer shot in far northeast Dallas as cops served murder warrant, police say

Police were serving a warrant for capital murder when the shooting occurred.

5 days ago
Advertisement