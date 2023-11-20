Jalun Elex Branch (January 27, 1999 – November 4, 2023)

Jalun Elex Branch

Jalun Elex Branch (Baby Boy) was born January 27, 1999 to Jason and Cynthia Pugh (Branch) in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the youngest of two sons born to that union and on the maternal side he is the youngest of 18 grandchildren, resulting in the nickname “Baby Boy.” Jalun accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in 2008, at New Life In Christ International Ministries in Grandview, MO. He was very active in church and loved to worship and sing–proudly loud and off key. Jalun was part of the youth ministry and also used his talent to praise through the Mime ministry.

Cynthia and her sons moved to Belton, Missouri in 2001. Jalun attended Belton High School where he played on the 8th Grade basketball and 8th Grade football teams. He also played Pop Warner, YMCA and flag Football along with various other basketball leagues/teams in his youth and as a young adult.

Cynthia and her sons moved to Frisco, Texas in 2014. Jalun attended Frisco High School and was involved in many activities including: varsity basketball and football. Jalun took pride and enjoyed being part of the Best Buddies mentoring organization where he mentored special needs students. He was very kind hearted and believed that everyone had value. He graduated from Frisco High School in 2017.

Jalun was a dedicated, full-time employee of Enterprise Car Rental. He was very outgoing and made friends very easily. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcomed. He was always the light in every room he entered and due to that beautiful smile had so many, many friends. He was thoughtful, mannerable, intelligent, fun and funny!! He loved sports and not only played multiple sports, but he also created 2 very successful sport Youtube channels. His first channel was titled: For The Love Of The Game (FTLOTG) and his current channel JBreakdowns which has a strong and faithful following of subscribers.

Jalun was rarely seen without his big brother Joston Branch. These two weren’t just brothers, they were best friends (2 peas in a pod). They loved each other beyond words and supported each other in all their endeavors.

Jalun was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, an aunt, and first cousin. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving mother Cynthia Pugh, his big brother Joston Branch, half-brother Jason Branch Jr., his cousin-brother Justin Sullivan, adoring nephew Ezekiel Arensmen and his mother Rockell Arensmen, special friend Kourtney Hart, maternal grandmother Dorothy Pugh, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jalun will be greatly missed.