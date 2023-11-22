Connect with us

Black Business: Actually Curious Card Game

Actually Curious Card Game

The Curiosity Lab movement to spread empathy. They are an integrated storytelling studio dedicated to spreading inclusivity, empathy, and well-being. Actually Curious is a conversation card game that uses the science and psychology of trust-building and emotional connection to bring people closer together. Each of the different Actually Curious decks includes contributions and input from psychologists, journalists, crisis negotiators, game developers, culture creators, and industry experts to teach the tools of empathy through play. Visit the website to shop sign up to the newsletter and get 10% off.

https://www.actuallycurious.com/

