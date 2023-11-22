Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dawn Freeman

Published

Dawn Freeman
Dawn Freeman

Dawn Freeman earned an MBA with an Accounting specialization and B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Saint Leo University. Currently Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for the Texas House of Representatives, Chairwoman of the Board and CEO for ReGenHope Initiative; Director of Sales Operations for Securus Technologies; Analyst for ExcellerateHRO; Financial Billing Analyst at Willis Towers Watson; customer service representative for Dominion Virginia Power; and Customer Service Rep for Pitney Bowes. A community servant, she has served as a board member and treasurer for Texas Reentry Advisory Council, and also worked with Keeping Families Connected, Prison Entrepreneurship Program, ReGenHope Initiative, and the NAACP. She has that smile that lights up any room and she is super smart.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Elayne Hayes-Anthony Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Elayne Hayes-Anthony graduated from Jackson State University, with a B.S. Degree and then later received her PhD degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale....

1 day ago
Donna E. Johnson Donna E. Johnson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donna E. Johnson

Donna E. Johnson is the Vice President – Chief Safety Officer for the Dallas Area Transit Authority (DART), where she has more than 14...

2 days ago
D'Andrala D. Alexander D'Andrala D. Alexander

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: D’Andrala D. Alexander

D’Andrala D. Alexander is a mental health professional, activist, and “recovering politician.”  She is well-versed in mental health, housing policy, racial and social justice, and...

3 days ago
Connie Williams Connie Williams

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Connie Williams

Connie Williams serves as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s Executive Director of Human Resources. A wife, mother and grandmother, Connie is responsible for improving processes,...

4 days ago
Advertisement