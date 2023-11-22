Superb Woman: Dawn Freeman

Dawn Freeman earned an MBA with an Accounting specialization and B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Saint Leo University. Currently Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for the Texas House of Representatives, Chairwoman of the Board and CEO for ReGenHope Initiative; Director of Sales Operations for Securus Technologies; Analyst for ExcellerateHRO; Financial Billing Analyst at Willis Towers Watson; customer service representative for Dominion Virginia Power; and Customer Service Rep for Pitney Bowes. A community servant, she has served as a board member and treasurer for Texas Reentry Advisory Council, and also worked with Keeping Families Connected, Prison Entrepreneurship Program, ReGenHope Initiative, and the NAACP. She has that smile that lights up any room and she is super smart.
