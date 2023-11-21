Watch: Dallas’ Tiffany Gomas, viral American Airlines passenger, gets SNL treatment

Tiffany Gomas, then 38, watches American Airlines flight 1009 from Terminal A at DFW Airport on July 2, 2023.(DFW Airport DPS records)

By Alexandra Skores

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral after a public outburst on an American Airlines flight at DFW International Airport, was poked at on a Saturday Night Live skit this weekend.

The segment, ahead of Thanksgiving, featured two TSA agents, played by SNL comedians Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, who introduced travelers during the “Thanksgiving Week Airport Parade.” Gomas, the 39-year-old who went viral after shouting, “But I am telling you, right now, that motherf—er back there is not real,” on American flight 1009 to Orlando on July 2, was one of the travelers featured, played by comedian Sarah Sherman.

“I’m telling you right now,” Sherman said while waving her hands like Gomas in the viral video. “That mother trucker, is not real.”

If you want to see the full sketch yourself, watch below:

“Honestly, as embarrassing as it is, I thought the actress did a great job and as a whole the skit was hilarious,” Gomas told The Dallas Morning News in an email.

This five-minute and 19-second sketch ran on this past weekend’s episode with actor Jason Momoa hosting and musical guest Tate McRae.

This isn’t the first time the sketch comedy show has pointed to news with Dallas ties.

SNL also aimed at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines in January with a sketch about the carrier’s holiday meltdown, customer service and much-maligned technology systems.

Toyota was also featured in the same episode when cast members Andrew Dismukes and Jason Austin Johnson portrayed the owners of a fictional King Brothers Toyota dealership in Brenham stuck with an oversupply of cars and trucks because customers can’t get past a “stupid long” line to a new Raising Cane’s restaurant.

Gomas has relished in her 15 minutes of fame with guest appearances on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast with Big Cat and PFT Commenter and a visit from Inside Edition, according to her Instagram. Barstool Sports is also selling an ugly Christmas sweater with Gomas pointing at Santa Claus while shouting her famous line.

For Gomas, she still can’t believe her viral incident continues to resurface and she’s grateful that she can laugh at herself and move forward.

On the podcast with Barstool, Gomas goes out to say that what she said was an “expression of speech” and that she didn’t actually see anything on the plane, debunking myths that spiraled after her outburst. She said she did not see anything.

Gomas created tiffanygomas.com about a month after her viral incident, with a video alluding to using her new platform to draw attention to mental health. Since then, Gomas has not posted much about mental health and even revamped the site with photos of herself and a place for media inquiries.

However, she said, she hopes to get more involved with nonprofits that combat cyberbullying and mental health, but wants to make herself available to speak with victims of cyberbullying or those who experience life-altering events.

“I am a normal person that had her very worst moment filmed and shared for the world to see,” Gomas said in an email. “I hope everyone is not judged solely by their worst moment and I am extremely grateful to my incredible friends and family that have been my support system over the past few months.”

