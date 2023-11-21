Connect with us

BISHOP CARLTON D PEARSON (March 19, 1953 – November 19, 2023)

Bishop Carlton D. Pearson, after “Three Score and Ten years,” transitioned from Mortal to Immortality on Sunday evening, November 19, 2023 from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pending Arrangements

Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Tulsa
1414 North Norfolk Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74106

918-592-2233

Service arrangements are pending in the Tulsa Chapel.

Bishop Carlton Pearson, Tulsa pastor declared heretic for views on hell, dies at 70

‘I’d rather err on the goodness, greatness and graciousness of God than the opposite,’ Pearson once said.

Bishop Carlton D. Pearson, a preacher, singer and author who moved from Pentecostalism to what he called “The Gospel of Inclusion,” has died at age 70.

Pearson died in hospice care Sunday night (Nov. 19), after a brief battle with a returning cancer, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Raised and later ordained in the Church of God in Christ, a predominantly Black denomination, and the onetime leader of a prominent Oklahoma megachurch, Pearson began facing health issues more than two decades ago but suffered a recurrence of cancer in recent months.

His family had announced in an Oct. 30 post on his Facebook page that he was receiving “comfort care.”

“Our dear Carlton was diagnosed with cancer in 2001 and was declared cancer free shortly thereafter,” the family wrote. “Just recently the cancer has returned and has been a significant challenge, especially in the last 120 days.”

As they sought prayers and support, they wrote: “May we all do as he has taught us… We must make the change, manage the change, and ultimately master the change.”

Pearson, a San Diego native and a “fourth-generation fundamentalist,” wrote the 2006 book, “The Gospel of Inclusion: Reaching Beyond Religious Fundamentalism to the True Love of God and Self.”

In it, he stated a defense similar to one he presented from an 18-page position paper in 2003 to the Joint College of African-American Pentecostal Bishops.

