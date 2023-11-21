Simmons Bank opens in RedBird as brothers focus on southern Dallas

Twin brothers Terrence (left) and Tim Maiden pose for a photo outside of the Simmons Bank on Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Terrence has been working on the redevelopment of RedBird for years. Tim is responsible for the new Simmons Bank which opened across from RedBird and the Frost Bank that opened in the Shops at RedBird as the redevelopment was starting a couple years ago. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

By Maria Halkias

A full-service Simmons Bank has opened on Camp Wisdom across from the $200 million RedBird redevelopment project in a space that previously housed a payday lender.

Dallas brothers Tim and Terrence Maiden, a banker and a real estate developer, are partially responsible for the step up in banking services around RedBird. Frost Bank opened a branch on the RedBird property in 2021, and PNC is close to signing a lease.

“This area has historically been under-banked, but there is great client potential, a lot of opportunity in the market,” said Tim Maiden, director of market development for Simmons Bank which has $27.6 billion in assets and operates in six states. “Banks are institutions that help build long-term generational wealth. We can make folks’ financial dreams become a reality.”

The Simmons Bank at 3309 W. Camp Wisdom Road provides personal and commercial banking, mortgage lending, and investment and wealth management services. It’s the newest of 232 branches including, 58 in Texas, 23 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tim Maiden was hired to expand the Pine Bluff, Ark.-based bank’s footprint in southern Dallas. Knowing what his brother was working on across the street made the Camp Wisdom site attractive.

Terrence Maiden, CEO of development company Russell Glen, has worked for years on redevelopment of the RedBird mall property with owner Peter Brodsky. Earlier he worked on other southern Dallas developments including a Walmart-anchored shopping center with Dallas-based Corinth Properties. RedBird has attracted new major medical and educational facilities, apartments and new retail, restaurants and services including a Tom Thumb supermarket that is scheduled to open in 2025.

The RedBird development on the site of the former Red Bird Mall in Dallas.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Tim Maiden was working at Frost Bank when the initial plans were being made for the San Antonio-based bank to open a branch as part of the redevelopment of the Shops at RedBird. Another Simmons branch is in the works in Oak Cliff at Illinois Avenue and Hampton Road.

The twin brothers, 45, grew up in Dallas and played football for Carter High School, where they graduated in 1996. They roomed together at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where they also played football.

The two returned to their old stomping grounds with a mission of giving back and bringing services to the neighborhood, they said. They formed the Maiden Foundation in 2005 with a focus on working with high school and college-age young men of color.

“Our parents really pushed us to find a sense of balance, to have a heart for people who lack opportunities and to do community service,” Terrence Maiden said.

Growing up, the twins often heard “to whom much is given, much is required.”

“We believe that,” Terrence Maiden said. “Even though RedBird is a for-profit venture, it has a social impact that enhances life in the community.”

The south wing houses medical offices at the redeveloped RedBird in Southern Dallas. default(RedBird)

The Maiden Foundation puts on two annual events that so far have exposed more than 800 young men to positive leadership.

The Elevate Male Leadership Academy is a one-week summer intensive program with UNT Dallas to give young men in southern Dallas life skills training. The Inspired Male Leadership Summit is a spring program put on with Dallas College, and it features success stories.

Tim Maiden is also an adjunct professor at UNT Dallas, where he teaches commercial banking. The program is certified by the American Bankers Association, and graduates leave with a minor in credit analysis. “That’s a pathway to commercial banking, to move upwards from retail banking jobs.”

“Our parents told us to leave a mark on our communities,” Tim Maiden said. “We realize everybody doesn’t have that, and it’s why we want to support young men and tell them the sky’s the limit.”

