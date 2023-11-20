Connect with us

Alvester Govan (September 8, 1937 – October 16, 2023)

September 8, 1937, Alvester Govan was the first born to Laro’c (Jack) and Willie Estella Govan. Alvester accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the early age of twelve years old under the leadership of Deacon Joseph Burns at Hopewell African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he worshipped until moving to Butler.

Alvester relocated to Dallas in 1962 and later became a member of the New Independent Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon in 1987 and later was call to the ministry, March 8,1992 and served as an Associated Pastor until his illness.

Alvester always believed in a strong work ethics, working as butcher for Samuel Packing Company he advanced to supervisory within a year, when Samuel’s closed, Alvester was employed quickly at Merico, became supervisor in a short time period and every job that he worked there after, Bishop College, Chrystal Enterprise, and later entrepreneur.  

Alvester received his formal education in the Fairfield and Butler School Districts. While attending Butler High School he met his wife of sixty-three years, Willie Lee Williams at the age of 18 years old she and Alvester married August 8, 1960. To the union of Alvester and Willie, five children were born.

Proceeding him in death, his mother and father Laro’c (Jack) and Willie E. Govan; two sisters, Lucy Lee, and Arvellar Govan; two brothers, Ralvester and Vernell Govan, and one Great-grandchild, Kaiden Williams. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of sixty-three years, Willie Lee Govan of De Soto, Texas, Three sons; Melvin Wayne Govan of Dallas, Texas; Joseph Hanniah (La Tricia) Govan; of Lancaster, Texas; Billy Ray (Shawn) Walker of Ft. Worth, Texas; Three daughter; Chandra Govan of De Soto, Texas; Marsina Lynette Govan of Cedar Hill Texas; Tasandra (George) Hawkins of Desoto Texas, and seven grandchildren, Donte H. Govan, Skylon Smith  Govan, Kennedi Govan, Rian Govan, Khaleeq Walker, Kamryn Walker. and K’niaya Walker along with his siblings, other relatives and friends.

