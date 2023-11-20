Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donna E. Johnson

Published

Donna E. Johnson
Donna E. Johnson

Donna E. Johnson is the Vice President – Chief Safety Officer for the Dallas Area Transit Authority (DART), where she has more than 14 years of service. Donna has more than 30 years of safety experience managing safety programs at three major corporations: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Concentra. A graduate of Texas Woman’s University where she studied Business, Donna holds dual professional safety certifications from the World Safety Organization and the US Department of Transportation Safety Institute and is a member of the APTA Safety Committee and the Texas Transit Safety and Security Professional Organization.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Elayne Hayes-Anthony Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Elayne Hayes-Anthony graduated from Jackson State University, with a B.S. Degree and then later received her PhD degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale....

5 hours ago
D'Andrala D. Alexander D'Andrala D. Alexander

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: D’Andrala D. Alexander

D’Andrala D. Alexander is a mental health professional, activist, and “recovering politician.”  She is well-versed in mental health, housing policy, racial and social justice, and...

2 days ago
Connie Williams Connie Williams

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Connie Williams

Connie Williams serves as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s Executive Director of Human Resources. A wife, mother and grandmother, Connie is responsible for improving processes,...

3 days ago
Georgia Dawson Georgia Dawson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Georgia Dawson

Georgia Dawson is a writer, producer, journalist, host, and comedian based in New York City. The Executive Producer at Georgia Dawkins Media LLC, she...

4 days ago
Advertisement