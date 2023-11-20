Superb Woman: Donna E. Johnson

Donna E. Johnson is the Vice President – Chief Safety Officer for the Dallas Area Transit Authority (DART), where she has more than 14 years of service. Donna has more than 30 years of safety experience managing safety programs at three major corporations: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Concentra. A graduate of Texas Woman’s University where she studied Business, Donna holds dual professional safety certifications from the World Safety Organization and the US Department of Transportation Safety Institute and is a member of the APTA Safety Committee and the Texas Transit Safety and Security Professional Organization.
