White Inmate Allegedly Stabbed Black Man Amid Probe Into Racist Activity

Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

A trial has been set for a Wisconsin inmate who was being investigated for “extremely concerning racist activity” at the time he allegedly stabbed a Black inmate to death.

Joshua Scolman, 40, will face trial in February in connection to the October 2022 homicide of Timothy Nabors at the Green Bay Correctional Facility, People reports.

Last year, Scolman was allegedly attacking another inmate when Nabors attempted to break up the altercation. Scolman is accused of stabbing Nabors in the heart with a swastika-emblazoned knife during the incident.

At the time, Scolman was being investigated because he allegedly expressed interest in a White supremacist group that required its members “to kill a Black male.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the “extremely concerning racist activity,” Scolman wasn’t charged with hate crime. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.