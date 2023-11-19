BIG MAMA SAID: “Failure Means Do It Over After The Lesson Sets In”

In the heart of our family, there was a remarkable woman known as Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. She was more than just a grandmother; she was a beacon of wisdom and strength. Her words continue to echo in our hearts, reminding us of the enduring impact she had on our lives. Big Mama’s legacy is one of unwavering presence. She was not just a matriarch; she was a guiding light whose wisdom transcends time and still guides us today. Her front porch became a sanctuary where she shared life lessons that resonate through generations. The memories created on that porch remain vivid in our minds.

Lucille “Big Mama” Allen taught us that failure is not a sign of weakness; instead, it’s a source of power. She believed that in our moments of failure, we should never be alone. We must acknowledge the power of failure, but also be humble and ready to embrace the promise of God.

Big Mama reminded us that there’s strength in acknowledging our failures and seeking help from others. We must be humble and vulnerable, understanding that we don’t have to bear our burdens alone. She often quoted Jeremiah 29:11, reinforcing the idea that God’s plan for us is always for our good.

In today’s world, we can see countless examples of how failures turn into success when people come together to support one another. From startups to social movements, collaboration often turns adversity into achievement. Whether it’s entrepreneurs who faced setbacks before achieving success like Steve Jobs and his Apple journey or societal movements like Black Lives Matter “that overcame obstacles through unity, these stories illustrate the power of collective effort.

Big Mama encouraged us to adopt a discovery mindset, emphasizing that life is a journey of learning and growth. Instead of succumbing to a victim mindset, where failure is seen as defeat. For many, the fear of failure can be paralyzing. Big Mama knew this fear well and she made me understand the pressure of me being the dependable one. She reassured us that failure does not make us inadequate; it makes us human. By accepting failure as a part of life, we can release the weight of perfectionism. In the end, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen’s wisdom endures, reminding us that failure is not the end but a stepping stone toward growth and achievement. Her lessons teach us the power of community, collaboration, humility, and the importance of embracing a discovery mindset after failure.

In memory of Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, let her wisdom inspire us to embrace failure as a path to growth, and may her legacy continue to guide us through the challenges and triumphs of life. Hey readers will you share your failure-oops!, I mean your success with me TerryAllenpr@gmail.com

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryallenpr@gmail.com