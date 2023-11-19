Connect with us

Superb Woman: D’Andrala D. Alexander

D’Andrala D. Alexander

D’Andrala D. Alexander is a mental health professional, activist, and “recovering politician.”  She is well-versed in mental health, housing policy, racial and social justice, and diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s committed, involved and passionate; which has gained her so much respect from those who know her. The Director of Clinical Partnerships at Spring Health, the current DART Board Member is the co-founder of Dallas Neighbors for Housing and also enjoyed stints as a mental health clinician for Dallas County, treatment manager for HCA, mental health professional for Metrocare Services and in Resource Development for Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County.

