Non-profit partners with Google to offer scholarships

Dr. Jacquie Hood Martin
J. Hood & Associates, a non-profit organization led by Reverend Jacquie Hood Martin, PhD. and Grow with Google is offering 500 scholarships to individuals aged 18 and over.

You can earn a professional certificate in one of six areas: Digital Marketing and E[commerce, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design, IT Support, and Cybersecurity. You don’t need any experience.

Here is an overview of the 6 Professional Career Areas.

https://grow.google/certificates/#?- modal_active=none The certificate can help you advance your career and stand out in a competitive job market. To apply for the scholarship, you can watch the YouTube video and follow the instructions. The application is embedded in the video, or you can use the QR code provided.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your career.

November 9, 2023
