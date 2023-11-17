Connect with us

Mr. Kelvin Tyrone Turner (November 12, 1960 – November 2, 2023)

Mr. Kelvin Tyrone Turner
Kelvin Tyrone Turner was born in Dallas, TX November 12, 1960 to Wilmer Turner and Virginia Turner.

Kelvin graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, TX.  He retired from DART where he worked for 30 years.  He was a devoted member of Cherry Valley Church of Christ/Cedar Valley Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his Dad (Wilmer Turner), his Mom (Virginia Turner) and his grandparents (Lee Marshall) (Virginia Walker) and (J.W. Walker Sr.)

K.T. loved spending time with his family, playing dominoes, dancing, dressing, traveling, and also had a love for cars and motorcycles.

Kelvin leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, his four children, Jason Green (Tarsha Green), Detra Griggs-Reynolds (Keno Reynolds), Shadaria Foster, Jamarcus Hudson; one brother Gregory Turner (Dedria Turner); four grandchildren, Ladaiza Griggs-Williams, Jason Green Jr, Jada Green, Karter Reynolds; one great-grandchild, Jaire Allen; two nieces, Sasha Ross, Daija Turner; one nephew, Ronnie Jackson (Sierra Jackson); close friends of the family Monnique Banks, Genesis Sterling, and beloved former wife Carol Brown and her daughter Chyna Brown, and a host of other friends, family and loved ones.

