Black Business: Yenae

Yenae’s culturally curated and African-inspired is a luxury jewelry store. It’s made in the USA, all their collections are hypoallergenic jewelry plated in 14K Gold or Rhodium and Hand Polished/ Finished. So elevate your jewelry game with their exquisite collections. Each piece has its unique story and is meticulously crafted to be skin-friendly. Visit the Online store to shop for your new look or gifts for this holiday season.

https://www.yenae.com/ Email: info@yenae.com

