45TH INNOCENT CHILDREN, AMERICAN FAMILIES, CONGRESSMAN LEO RYAN, UPI NEWS TEAM ANNUAL JONESTOWN MEMORIAL SERVICE

OAKLAND, CA – On Nov. 18, 1978, the world as we knew it was changed forever. 918 adults 305 over 300 children–including 40 infants–lost their lives along with U.S. Congressman Leo Ryan and a United Press International film crew. The place was Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana–that Paradise of Pain founded and led by James Warren “Jim” Jones, forever rendered infamous by its name “Jonestown.”

WHO: Dr. Amos Brown, Dr. Jynona Norwood, Rev. Ed Norwood, Mr. Oscar Wright 100 Years old, Ms. Kathleen Kinsolving

WHAT: 45th Honoring Celebration of the Heroes that lost their lives in this senseless tragedy, the Jonestown Massacre

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 | 11:00 AM

WHERE: Evergreen Cemetery, 6450 Camden St. (at Foothill Blvd.), Oakland, CA

WHY: To honor the victims and remind the public of the tragic murders of hard working and generous people, who had been in search of better lives for themselves and their children, were killed by Jim Jones

COST: FREE- Every Year People’s Temple members & Jim Jones Family Contacts The Press Stating That We Have Canceled Our Memorial Services, It Is Not True. They Are Deceivers Like The Leader Whom They Have Honored Without Dignity Atop Of The Sacred Final Resting Place Of The Children at Evergreen Cemetery

Dr. Jynona Norwood is founder and executive director of Jonestown Memorial Services and Wall. On that fateful day, her family lost 27 loved ones including her beloved mother and two-month-old cousin Charles Garry Henderson–the youngest child to perish in Jonestown. “Throughout the last 45 years we have paused to reflect on the sparks of life that God created who were massacred in Jonestown,” commented Dr. Norwood. “After losing 27 vibrant loved ones, my family and hundreds of other affected parties will come together to say, “Love never dies, but lives on in our hearts and deeds.” The Jonestown victims deserve a fitting Memorial Wall in their honor.”

Community, civic and ministerial leaders will honor the memories of all victims of the Jonestown massacre. To learn more about the Jonestown story, visit www.JONESTOWNOFFICIALMEMORIAL.org

