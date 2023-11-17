OUR VOICES: A time to remember: ‘This is Our War’

By Frances “Toni” Draper

When my grandfather, Carl J. Murphy, Ph. D., wrote of World War II as “our war,” it was an acknowledgement of how near the glob- al conflict was to the Black community.

This book was originally published in 1945, just months after the Allied victory, when the ripple effects had only begun to spread across the globe.

The evils of facism were dealt a forceful, but not fatal blow, as we would later come to learn. Soldiers re-entered a country seeking to build upon their shared victory, with the civil rights movement still in its earlier days.

Still today, as we mark 75 years of a desegregation in the United States Armed Forces, those ripple effects can be felt.

As lawmakers across the United States attempt to minimize and rewrite Black history, hatred fuels this erasure of common purpose and knowledge.

Amid these efforts, it becomes ever more important for us to document and share our own stories. “This Is Our War” does just that by highlighting the triumphs and challenges Black soldiers faced both abroad and at home in their own words.

Our units delivered a forceful blow against the spread of evil abroad, but daily life in America—then and now— reminds us how much work remains in the fight against injustice.

During the war, many African-American soldiers lamented about fairer treatment abroad compared to what they faced back in the United States.

Their plight is forever recorded into history thanks to the AFRO-American Newspapers’ expansive archival collection, which put on record their day-to-day life in the military as well as their major conquests on the war front. The “Double V” campaign — “Victory Abroad and Victory at Home” — emerged from this conundrum as Black soldiers found themselves fighting two simultaneous wars for freedom and democracy.

Many hoped that their patriotic service abroad would lead to better treatment upon their return home, but sadly, they were mistaken.

The war continued for Black soldiers when they returned home from foreign battle, and this war still rages today. “This is Our War” not only preserves our history, but lives on as a testament to the ongoing pursuit of justice.

The truth matters. Brave, quality storytelling and accurate journalism matters.

The storytelling and courage of the Black Press amplified the extraordinary efforts of Black soldiers and units across the war-front. The AFRO was proud to play a pivotal role in these efforts, sending correspondents worldwide to Europe, Africa, Alaska and into the South Pacific.

Our writers documented various crucial inflection points in the war, from the chasing of Rommel out of Northern Africa to landfall in Normandy, and many others.

In the book, we highlight the efforts of individual correspondents like Elizabeth “Bettye” Phillips, the first Black woman journalist to be sent overseas as a war correspondent.

We also salute the tireless efforts of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a predominantly Black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps, who sorted, re-routed, and delivered mail to more than seven million Americans and Allied troops stationed in the European Theater.

The AFRO, as Col. (Rret.) Edna Cummings points out in her reflection, highlighted the service of these women and was a source of information as she and others successfully fought for a Congressional Gold Medal celebrating these courageous soldiers.

This month, we celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who worked tirelessly to desegregate the U.S. military more than seven decades ago. We are proud to present a reprint of the AFRO book “This is Our War,” now available for $19.95, plus tax and ship- ping. The book, reprinted by Black Classic Press, is now available upon request by calling 410-554-8200 or emailing customerservice@afro.com.

This collection of letters and photos, culled from the AFRO-American Newspapers’ Archives, captures the stories of Black service members and so much more.

Today we continue to strive for our goal of recording Black life and the accomplishments of African Americans– both famous and lesser-known.

This Veterans Day we recognize Black service members for their service, but we also uplift the members of the Black Press, who recorded the battles for Black freedom— both at home and abroad during— World War II. This is still our war, and we will continue to fight on.

AFRO Publisher Frances “Toni” Draper salutes Black veterans and members of the Black Press, who recorded the daily lives and contributions of African Americans during WWII. (AFRO photo)