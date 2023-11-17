Odom and Stephens victorious at Cedar Crest Golf Course

Photo Credit: Camron Powell | JBJ Management

The inaugural Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest crowned its first-ever champions, Gregory Odom Jr. and Allyn Stephens, at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Southern Dallas. The historic golf course, chartered in 1919, played to a par of 71 and men’s yardage of 6,510 and women’s yardage of 5,804 in the concurrent but separate men’s and women’s competitions.

Memphis native Odom, coming off two collegiate wins in September playing for Howard University, shot a 5-under 66 to secure the victory by 5 strokes in the Men’s Division at 12-under par 201.

The graduate student is a product of NBA legend Steph Curry’s continued investment in the Howard University Men’s Golf Team, and was listed as a finalist for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award earlier this year.

Second place in the Men’s Division of the 54-hole event featuring elite golfers from diverse backgrounds was shared by KJ Ofahengaue, Christian Rodriguez and Joshua Siplin at 7-under par 206.

Ofahengaue, from Lehi, Utah and attending Utah Tech, and Rodriguez, from Houston and attending UT San Antonio, fired 2-under 69 in the third round. Orlando native Joshua Siplin, who plays at Howard University, shot a 1-under par 70 to maintain second on the leaderboard.

For the full Men’s Leaderboard, click here.

In the Women’s Division, Allyn Stephens, a student at the University of Tulsa, fired a 4-under 67 for a 9-under par 204 three-round total. The Houston native, who started the final round with a two-shot lead, proved uncatchable, winning by five shots.

Second place in the Women’s Division went to local golf phenom Shyla Brown, a 15-year-old high school student out of McKinney, TX. Brown fired a 1-under 70 in the final round, good for a 1-over par 214 and a four-spot jump up the final leaderboard.

Kingston, New York native Amber Pennington, attending Delaware State University, faded with a 5-over par 76 for solo third at 2-over 215.

For the full Women’s Leaderboard, click here.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s created optimal conditions for scoring. Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines, presented trophies to Odom and Stephens.