COMMUNITY AND ELECTED OFFICIALS CELEBRATE WORKFORCE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AT GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY

Dallas, TX –Nearly 100 elected officials, residents and business leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the start of a transformative, 153-unit workforce housing development at 1710 Morrell Avenue in the Cedar Crest neighborhood.

This innovative project, spearheaded by Smart Living Residential (SLR), will make a significant, positive impact within the Cedar Crest community by providing rental housing at affordable price points. State Representative Venton Jones and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Arnold, prominent figures in the community, expressed their unwavering support for the project and emphasized its vital importance to their respective districts. Guest speakers also included Swede Hanson, Developer Smart Living Residential, J. Terry Smith and Pamela Zeigler from InterBank, Ira Molayo, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Cedar Crest Golf Course, and Noa Dowl, JBJ Management.

Situated adjacent to the recently renovated Cedar Crest Community Center (CCCC), the high-quality apartment development actively participates in both the City of Dallas’ Public Facility Corporation and Mixed Income Housing Development Bonus Programs. “The project will provide housing at affordable price points and bring jobs to the community without sacrificing quality or the tenant experience,” said Swede Hanson, Developer of Smart Living Residential. The development boasts a range of amenities, including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, stone countertops, walkable green space, a dog park, sitting areas, and other features designed to create a welcoming and comfortable living environment.

In a move to further enrich the lives of the residents, SLR has entered into a collaboration with Behind Every Door (BED), a local non-profit and owner of the CCCC. This partnership ensures that tenants will have access to all the services and amenities BED offers the community, including youth and adult sports leagues, after-school programs for kids, banking services, an exercise facility, and a golf simulator.

The groundbreaking ceremony signifies a milestone in SLR’s ongoing commitment to serve the residents of Cedar Crest. This development exemplifies the organization’s dedication to fostering a thriving and vibrant community through strategic investments in high-quality, attainable housing. As the project progresses, SLR remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the Cedar Crest neighborhood.

