Suspect, officer shot in far northeast Dallas as cops served murder warrant, police say

By Lana Ferguson and Jamie Landers

A Dallas police officer and a suspect were shot Thursday morning at a far northeast Dallas apartment complex as officers tried to serve a warrant for a capital murder charge, police say.

About 6 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving the arrest warrant at the complex in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard, near Skillman Street, when the shooting occurred.

In a media briefing, Dallas police Chief Eddie García said officers knocked, announced themselves and had just begun to breach the door when they were “immediately met with gunfire from the suspect.” A Dallas police officer was shot in the lower leg.

García said there was a second exchange of gunfire while the suspect was still in his apartment. García said the suspect was also shot, but did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

It was not clear Thursday evening whether the suspect police said was shot was the person officers were at the apartment complex to arrest.

The officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital, where the officer was deemed stable and the suspect was listed in critical condition.

“Our officer will be fine,” García said. “He’s in good spirits and will recover.”

García declined to take any questions and said a full briefing is expected Monday.

