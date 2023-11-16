November 16, 1949 – November 11, 2023

BERNICE J. WASHINGTON was the stone that when dropped in water created a vast expanse of ripples, influencing the lives of others, figuring out difficult issues, creating solutions, and connecting multiple business and social communities. She had an innate ability to connect with people professionally and personally and a natural talent for public speaking. She translated complex ideas into easy-to-understand concepts. While demanding a disciplined approach to reaching objectives, evaluating results, and measuring outcomes. With a distinctive style and persona, her passion and commitment to seeing a job through and never yielding to challenges earned her a reputation as a “Force of Nature”.

Bernice Jones Washington was born to Sarah Blacksher Jones and James Jones on November 16, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was called to her heavenly home on November 11, 2023. Bernice departed this life surrounded by her children, husband, and close friends present at her bedside.

Bernice J. Washington graduated from Princeton High School in 1967 and attended Southern University in Baton Rouge earning a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Medical Technology in 1971. While at Southern University, Bernice was invited to join the Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in Spring 1969. Bernice then continued her education and attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she earned a Master of Business Administration before marrying her college sweetheart, Lymon Washington, Jr. in 1973. The couple celebrated their 50th (Golden) Anniversary in July 2023.

Lymon and Bernice created a legacy of love and commitment with their daughter, Andrea Renee and son Michael Benjamin Washington. Bernice was employed by Bayer Healthcare for 38 years as a celebrated regional marketing manager before becoming President and CEO of BJW Consulting Group, LLC, a highly sought-after motivational speaker firm.

She spoke throughout the United States, South America, Europe and Australia. She was a featured talk show commentator on CNN, NBC Today, PBS and appeared in Southern Living magazine, Jet magazine, news articles, and other national publications. After retiring from Bayer, Bernice served as CEO/Owner of Urgent Care clinics in Texas.

Mrs. Washington served in leadership roles on over six dozen boards of directors, including nine years on the DFW Airport Board; Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of North Texas; Presbyterian Hospital of Plano-President; Salvation Army; Texas Healthcare Board of Trustees; and, Texas Health Resources, to name a few. Bernice also served 25 years in the Plano North Metroplex Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

Bernice was a community activist known for her willingness to stand up to any form of discrimination. She fought for women’s rights in the 1970s, gay and queer rights in the 1980s, fair treatment for Jewish communities in the 1990s, and civil rights for her entire life.

She held leadership positions at her home church, St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church, where she has been active since the early 1980s. She was instrumental in helping to establish the Zan Homes Community Outreach Center. She also volunteered and fundraised for Southern University, NAACP, Leadership Texas Alumnae Association, and various national and local political campaigns.

Bernice leaves to mourn: her devoted husband, Lt. Col. (retired) Lymon Washington, Jr.; children, Andrea Renee Wallace (James) and Michael Benjamin Washington; her treasured best friend, Wilma “Teen” Flucas, siblings, Dorothy Jones Williams (Roy), Billy George Jones and McKinley Young; grandchildren, Alexander James and Adriana Sloan Wallace; along with a host of beloved nieces, and nephews.

