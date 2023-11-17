Connect with us

Black Business: Fit For Legacy

Fit For Legacy

Meet Melissa West owner of Fit For Legacy. She is a compassionate coach who focuses on serving believers in legacy. Her secret sauce is that she knows what it is like when a crisis changes your plans. With her years of experience in life insurance, she can help you navigate the world of insurance and create a comprehensive and customized living legacy plan that aligns with your unique values and goals. Visit the website to learn more about Insurance products.

https://fitforlegacylife.com/ (833) 904-3484 email: hello@fitforlegacy.com

