Superb Woman: Georgia Dawson

Georgia Dawson

Georgia Dawson is a writer, producer, journalist, host, and comedian based in New York City. The Executive Producer at Georgia Dawkins Media LLC, she also enjoyed stints at ClearMix, Debmar-Mercury, Black News Channel, Entertainment One, Tegna, WFTS-TV, KSLA News 12, Waterman Broadcasting, and WCTV. She hails from Sebring, Florida and studied broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University, where she was president of the FAMU Association of Black Journalists, FAMU SPJ publicity chair, and student ambassador for the FAMU School of Journalism and Graphic Communication. The talented Georgia also served as a National Association of Black Journalists Student Representative. If she ever brings her comedy act to your town, get a ticket!