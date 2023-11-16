Superb Woman: Shari Carrol

Shari Carroll

Corsicana High School’s finest, Shari Carroll, serves as the Executive Director of Ministry Advancement at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. With more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management with an emphasis on program development, marketing and fundraising, Shari is a definite pro! She has a successful track record in procuring major individual and corporate donations and numerous federal grants for social programs. She is talented in project management, strategic planning, networking and organizational assessment with strong communication, presentation and organization skills. Shari received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas and she has enjoyed stints is a born leader, team player and all-around joy to work and spend time with