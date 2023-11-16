MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER TO HOST CENTER TABLE FALL HARVEST FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT FRIDAY (NOV. 17) FROM 9-11 A.M.

WHAT: For a fourth year, the Center Table Fall Harvest Thanksgiving food distribution event will be held this Friday (Nov. 17) from 9-11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

Free and open to the public, the event will provide food boxes for more than 500 families on a first-come, first-served basis. In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, the drive-up event is presented by The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and The Heroes Foundation. Entertainment will be provided by the Bishop Dunne High School Drumline and other musical guests.

The event primarily serves those who reside in Cedar Crest, south Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. Registration is not required.

In addition, meals will be delivered to a pre-selected group of 150 senior citizens in the Center’s surrounding neighborhoods, and food boxes and turkeys will be delivered to 100 educators at nearby schools.

For details, go to markcubanheroescenter.org.

WHY: With inflation and the economic climate continuing to take its toll on families, the need for food assistance remains high. Center Table launched in May 2020 to address the tough times many families have faced since the onset of the pandemic. Since then, Center Table events have provided more than 20,000 meals to families and households.

WHEN: Friday (Nov. 17) from 9-11 a.m. RAIN OR SHINE

WHERE: Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center 1800 Bonnie View Rd. Dallas, TX 75216

PARKING: Media parking is available near the garden at the Center. Please enter via the gate off Southerland Ave.

ABOUT THE MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is a multi-purpose facility for neighborhood youth and families providing sports and leadership programs. The Center expanded its services to address the critical needs arising during the pandemic related to food insecurity, including the distribution of afterschool snacks, meals and food boxes to neighborhood families.

