What

The West Dallas Thanks & Giving Food Distribution Event is an opportunity for community members to drive through and pick up fresh produce and an uncooked turkey for Thanksgiving. The event will target residents of 75208, 75211, and 75212. Proof of household address is required.

Who

American Heart Association

West Dallas Multipurpose Center

City of Dallas Office of Community Care

Texas Capital Bank

National Council of Jewish Women

The Last Patrol

North Texas Food Bank

When

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

9 a.m. volunteers packing bags and preparing for distribution

11 a.m. distribution until food distribution supplies last (estimate 1:00 p.m.)

Where

West Dallas Multipurpose Center

2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX 75212