Events

Thanks & Giving Food Distribution 

Published

What

The West Dallas Thanks & Giving Food Distribution Event is an opportunity for community members to drive through and pick up fresh produce and an uncooked turkey for Thanksgiving. The event will target residents of 75208, 75211, and 75212. Proof of household address is required. 

Who

American Heart Association
West Dallas Multipurpose Center
City of Dallas Office of Community Care
Texas Capital Bank
National Council of Jewish Women
The Last Patrol
North Texas Food Bank

When

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
9 a.m. volunteers packing bags and preparing for distribution
11 a.m. distribution until food distribution supplies last (estimate 1:00 p.m.)

Where

West Dallas Multipurpose Center
2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX 75212

