Black Business: Romeo Financial Services, Charise Romeo owner

Receive top-of-the-line care with Charise Romeo owner of Romeo Financial. Charise is a financial consultant with a Master’s in Business Administration and a License in Insurance. Her financial firm is committed to teaching individuals the secrets of nurturing the seed to reap the harvest. Their mission is “NO FAMILY LEFT BEHIND.” They aim to help teach individuals the easiest way to increase wealth by doing what already comes naturally. Visit the website to explore what Romeo Financial services are.

https://www.romeofinancialservices.com/ 940-765-3109 email: charise@romeofinancialservices.com

