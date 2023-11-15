Benedict gets No. 1 seed in Division II playoffs, Virginia Union will play postseason road game

Photo: Benedict Athletics

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

The Division II Football National Championship tournament is set to start this upcoming weekend, and it will feature the two HBCU conference champions.

The reigning two-time SIAC champion Benedict Tigers were selected as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two.

They will have a first-round bye awaiting the matchup winner between number-four seed Lenoir-Rhyne and Shepherd.

Benedict finished the regular season for the second straight year with a perfect 10-0 record. They claimed the SIAC championship following a 47-10 win over Albany State.

In its second-ever appearance in the national tournament, Benedict is looking to add to its history books by winning a game for the first time in school history.

Meanwhile, the CIAA champion Virginia Union Panthers will be playing in Super Region One, going on the road for a first-round matchup against Kutztown.

Photo: Jada Byers/Virginia Union Athletics

In the final week of the regular season, Virginia Union defeated Virginia State 30-20 to finish with a 9-1 record and clinch its first CIAA championship berth since 2007.

Virginia Union would get the job done there, claiming the conference title with a 21-10 win over Fayetteville State.

While the old saying goes, “home is where the heart is,” the Panthers may be better suited playing on the road, where they were a perfect 5-0 this year.

