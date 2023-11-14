AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION TO CELEBRATE BLACK EXCELLENCE IN TELEVISION WITH DEC. 3 EVENT

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Marla Gibbs attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The African American Film Critics Association has announced that the 5th annual AAFCA Television Honors will take place on Dec. 3 — taking the time to recognize the iconic Black figures making waves on the small screen and streaming services this past year.

On top of the new stars winning awards for their “outstanding achievements in television and streaming,”the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will also be celebrating the winners with an extravagant luncheon at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

Some big names being recognized from the hits this year are Quinta Brunson, Jessica Williams, Marla Gibbs, and Jennifer Hudson.

The private event was postponed due to the recent writers strike from Aug. 27, but the AAFCA is excited to have a new date set in place for the stars who tell the stories of different avenues of the “Black Diaspora.”

Among the awards set to be handed out, the influential winners will be receiving Legacy, Impact, Legend, and Inclusion titles for their work on the screen, telling the stories of the Black experience.

The AAFCA Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson said, “We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work. We love a good party here at AAFCA and we’re going to pull out all the stops to celebrate our winners and honorees. With the industry in flux for so many months, we’re really looking forward to finally getting to recognize and celebrate these incredible talents.”

Among the television shows that will be honored at the event include: “P-Valley,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Shrinking,” “Shooting Stars,” and others.

An organization of Black film critics across the world who review both movies and television that emphasize the ubiquity of the Black experience in different places, AAFCA was founded in 2003.