Grambling State rolls over UAPB in Friday night affair

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Grambling State secured a 43-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a nationally televised game played Friday night at Simmons Bank Field.

After UAPB secured an early 7-0 1st-quarter lead on a Johnny Williams 12-yard touchdown, Grambling State responded by scoring 29 unanswered points.

GSU’s scoring run started with Javon Robinson’s 50-yard touchdown reception from Myles Crawley, equaling the score at 7.

In the second quarter, GSU’s Antonio Jones caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Crawley, followed by a botched UAPB punt for a safety, bringing the score to 15-7. The Tigers continued to build their lead in the third quarter with Floyd Chalk’s 31-yard touchdown run and Lyndon Rash’s 5-yard reception from Crawley, making it 29-7.

UAPB narrowed the score to 29-14 with Maurice Lloyd’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Chance Edwards. However, GSU’s Crawley and Dedric Talbert added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard run and a 2-yard run, respectively.

Grambling’s offense totaled 198 passing yards and 213 rushing yards. Defensively, the G-Men held UAPB to 143 passing yards and 123 rushing yards.

Penalties were notable for both teams, with GSU incurring 77 yards on ten penalties and UAPB garnering 86 yards on nine penalties. GSU also led in time of possession, holding the ball for over 41 minutes compared to UAPB’s 28 minutes.

The Tigers (5-5, 4-3 SWAC) will have a bye week before finishing the season against Southern in the Bayou Classic in New Orleans. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-9, 0-7 SWAC) will conclude the season at Texas Southern on Nov. 18.

