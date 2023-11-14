U.S. Congressman Al Green Explained Why He Called for A Ceasefire Against the Killing of Innocent Palestinian Civilian Men, Women, and Especially Children

By Forward Times Newswire

U.S. Congressman Al Green (TX-9) recently held a major press conference to explain why he has called and is calling for a ceasefire against the killing of innocent Palestinian civilian men, women, and especially children.

In a released statement detailing the reason for taking his position, Congressman Green stated:

And still I rise. Today I stand before you with a heavy heart, burdened with great sadness. Today I’m responding to a moral imperative driven by the dictates of conscience. My conscience dictates that I continue to condemn the hate driven speech and violence being perpetrated against Jews.

On October 8th, 2023, I tweeted on the “X” platform: “Former Majority Leader @RepStenyHoyer is right: ‘Jews must have the right to live safely & securely in their ancestral homeland. In this terrifying hour, I stand with them & condemn this heinous, terror attack in the strongest possible terms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 17th, 2023, I signed onto (cosponsored) H.Res.793 – Calling on Hamas to immediately release hostages taken during the October 2023 attack on Israel. The Resolution: Condemns Hamas for its brutal attack on Israel; Condemns Hamas for the taking of hostages; Condemns Hamas for threats made against hostages; Demands that Hamas immediately release all hostages and return them to safety; Recognizes that the taking of hostages is a violation of international humanitarian law; and Expresses sympathy to the hostages, wounded, deceased, and their families for this travesty to justice and personal hardship.

In further bolstering his position, Congressman Green added:

Driven by the dictates of conscience, I have defended the Jewish people and Israel on the floor of the House of Representatives. I have proclaimed publicly and believe that Israel is real and has a right to exist. Since being seated in Congress in 2005, I have supported funds to Israel in furtherance of a two-state Israel and Palestinian peace solution. While I support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself against Hamas. I cannot, in good conscience, support the killing of many thousands of Palestinians in a war that has not been declared against Palestine. Today, with a heavy heart and a moral imperative driven by conscience, I am calling for a ceasefire against the killing of innocent Palestinian civilian men, women, and especially children – like Israel, they too are real and have a right to live.