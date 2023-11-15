Superb Woman: Eleanor Doty

Eleanor Doty is the Fundraising Development Coordinator at Miles of Freedom where she utilizes years of experience gained as the Director of Operations for the Association of Persons Affected by Addiction and as Funds Development Manager and Grant Writer for CURESolutions Inc. Eleanor is a graduate of Dallas- Lincoln High School. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and a Master of Social Work from the University of Houston.
