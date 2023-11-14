One PVAMU employee killed in campus shooting, former employee arrested

The Prairie View campus was under a shelter-in-place order early Monday after a campus shooting left one employee dead. (Courtesy: Prairie View)

By Terrance Harris

Prairie View A&M University’s campus was shut down for several hours Monday after a shooting at the university’s farm left one employee dead.

A Waller Country sheriff said one person was shot, and another was in custody.

A PVAMU spokesperson said the shooting took place at Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch. The shooting involved a school employee, and an employee was killed as a result of being shot. It has been confirmed that a former university employee shot a current employee multiple times on Monday morning. The police have apprehended the suspected shooter.

All in-person classes were canceled on Monday as a result of the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This morning, an incident isolated to the Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch involving a former employee resulted in a shelter-in-place notification to the campus community. Through the swift action of campus law enforcement, the suspect was detained and taken into custody. No students were injured. However, one victim, a current PVAMU employee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



“As our campus mourns, the University has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the day,” Prairie View said in a released statement. “Faculty and staff are encouraged to communicate with their immediate supervisor should they need time off to process today’s unfortunate event.



Our hearts go out to family, friends, and all impacted by this tragedy. Individuals needing counseling or related support may do so through Student Counseling Services (students) and the Employee Assistance Program (employees).”

Two weeks ago, seven people were wounded when a shooting broke out during Prairie View’s homecoming festivities. The shooting took place during a “trail ride pasture party” celebrating homecoming. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

This is a developing story and more reporting will be done to this story as information becomes available.