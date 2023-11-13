Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Fulgence Norbert (JANUARY 26, 1940 – OCTOBER 28, 2023)

Published

Fulgence Norbert
Fulgence Norbert

On Saturday October 28, 2023 Fulgence Norbert passed away peacefully in his sleep.

My dad was 83 years old and enjoyed a good and happy life. In his last days on earth, he was surrounded by his family knowing he was loved. He enjoyed cooking, working on cars and gardening. Jim Reeves was one of his favorite singers and Judge Judy was his favorite TV show.

My dad was born and raised on the island of St. Lucia . In his twenties he traveled to the Island of Antigua where he fell in love with my mother. They eventually got married and move to the US Virgin Island. The had 3 lovely young boys Ivan, Edward and Nigel.

The things I would miss most about my dad is his sense of humor and his willingness to help no matter the task at hand.

Survived by, Children: Edward Norbert and Nigel Norbert Grandchildren: Jameka Norbert, Stanphil Norbert, Natalie Norbert, Keenan Norbert, Amelia Norbert, Lamar Norbert Jahcinda Norbert, Thaddaeus Norbert. Great Grandchildren: Saniya Norbert, Sanaij Norbert, Luke Booker, Averie Booker, Harmoni Williams. Daughter In- Law: Kathleen Norbert, Brenda Norbert, Jessie Lyn Norbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Norbert family.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Rickey Todd Rickey Todd

Obits

Rickey Todd (December 30, 1948 ~ October 18, 2023)

On December 30 ,1948 the world became a little brighter when Rickey L. Todd was born to William L. and Lavera Berry Todd in...

November 6, 2023
Brindy Sue Joe Brindy Sue Joe

Obits

Brindy Sue Joe (May 4, 1947 – October 15, 2023)

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, Brindy Sue Joe “Bookie” passed away, at Charlton Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was welcomed into...

October 30, 2023
Richard Clark, Jr. Richard Clark, Jr.

Obits

Richard Clark, Jr. (August 15, 1969 – October 4, 2023)

Pastor Richard Clark was born August 15, 1969 to Richard Clark, Sr. and Lynn Clark in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of three children. ...

October 22, 2023
Ms. Barbara Ann Nealy Ms. Barbara Ann Nealy

Obits

Ms. Barbara Ann Nealy (June 21, 1948 – September 29, 2023)

Barbara Nealy was born to Gladys Menefee Shepherd and Cal Shepherd on June 21, 1948 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Barbara attended Live Oak Baptist Church...

October 16, 2023
Advertisement