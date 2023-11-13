Fulgence Norbert (JANUARY 26, 1940 – OCTOBER 28, 2023)

Fulgence Norbert

On Saturday October 28, 2023 Fulgence Norbert passed away peacefully in his sleep.

My dad was 83 years old and enjoyed a good and happy life. In his last days on earth, he was surrounded by his family knowing he was loved. He enjoyed cooking, working on cars and gardening. Jim Reeves was one of his favorite singers and Judge Judy was his favorite TV show.

My dad was born and raised on the island of St. Lucia . In his twenties he traveled to the Island of Antigua where he fell in love with my mother. They eventually got married and move to the US Virgin Island. The had 3 lovely young boys Ivan, Edward and Nigel.

The things I would miss most about my dad is his sense of humor and his willingness to help no matter the task at hand.

Survived by, Children: Edward Norbert and Nigel Norbert Grandchildren: Jameka Norbert, Stanphil Norbert, Natalie Norbert, Keenan Norbert, Amelia Norbert, Lamar Norbert Jahcinda Norbert, Thaddaeus Norbert. Great Grandchildren: Saniya Norbert, Sanaij Norbert, Luke Booker, Averie Booker, Harmoni Williams. Daughter In- Law: Kathleen Norbert, Brenda Norbert, Jessie Lyn Norbert.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Norbert family.