Black Business: BIC Photography & T-Shirts

BIC Photography & T-Shirts

BIC Photography & T-Shirts is owned by Anthony Andrews. BIC Photography is a photography premier event specialist. On-the-spot photography is available. They believe that quality photography should not cost an arm and a leg. They offer affordable picture packages for all occasions. The specialize in black-and-white photos, of children, churches, Community/Schools. And much more. Visit the website to shop or plan your customized photo shoot. 

https://bicphotos.photoreflect.com/ 972-780-0078
email: bicphotos02@yahoo.com 

