Superb Woman: Adrienne Williams

Adrienne Williams is the Director of Diversity and Community Outreach for the Southern Region at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. She began making her mark at a young age in the Dr. Emmett J. Conrad Leadership Program and she has enjoyed several stints as Diversity Manager and Public Involvement Administrator for Pegasus Link Constructors, JV (a Fluor/Balfour Beatty joint venture); District DBE Coordinator for Kiewit; DBE Coordinator for Northgate Constructors; Director for Texas Business Opportunity & Workforce Development (BOWD) Cedar Valley College; and, Business Diversity Coordinator for DCCCD. Adrienne was Senior Class President at Skyline High School – Dallas, then she attended the University of Houston then UTA where she received her M.S. in Social Work.
