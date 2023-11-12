6th Annual Faith Awards Recognizes Influential Leaders

Awards

Rhonda Branch Yearby Ministries (RBY) recently hosted the 6th Annual Faith Awards gala, a celebratory event recognizing influential community and business leaders whose selfless acts are changing the world through their faith and work. Award-winning gospel artist Vicki Winans ministered a soul-stirring performance leaving the crowd on their feet. She performed four songs before being recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Faith Awards honors courageous leaders who make a positive difference in the community through faith-driven initiatives,” said Rev. Dr. Rhonda Branch Yearby, President & CEO of Rhonda Branch Yearby Ministries. “I received a vision of empowering our community through faith over 20 years ago and this event has brought that vision to life.”

Emceed by Rev. Dr. Rhonda Branch Yearby and celebrity photographer, Ferrell Phelps, the 2023 Faith Awards gala honored the following influential leaders:

In celebration of this achievement and recognition, each honoree shared inspiring personal stories of exhibiting compassion, commitment, and community involvement. From the church to the courtroom, their faith journeys ranged from overcoming obstacles to transforming lives. The event featured additional highlights which included a VIP reception, a delectable dinner, performances by the Dancing Dolls senior group, and Sister 2 Sister Connection.

The Faith Awards was made possible thanks to the generous support from sponsors and volunteers: R & G Talent Solutions, Marriott International, Sheraton Dallas Hotel, Reginald and Germaine Calhoun, Patricia Adams Williams Global Ministries, Monroe Yearby, Jr. Farms, RBY Magazine, BY Publishing and Sister 2 Sister Connection a group of sister friend volunteers who worked very hard to bring our event together. It takes a community with vision and passion to reach the world.

“I am so grateful for the amazing support we receive each year,” said Yearby. “My vision is to continue to grow our ministry and events while reaching and celebrating more people of faith in our community and beyond.”

Rhonda Branch Yearby Ministries (RBY) and The Women United for Girls Coalition (WUFGC) is a nationwide network of individuals and organizations working together to improve the lives of women and girls through education and advocacy.

The Coalition promotes all individual’s and organizations’ events, and efforts, speaking with one voice, while addressing issues important to the progress of America’s women and girls.

The vision is to empower individuals and organizations to work together through collaborative efforts through fundraising, grant writing, mentoring programs, and scholarships.

RBYM and WUFGC are known as a coalition with great opportunities for women and girls to succeed at work, at home, and in their communities. Learn more by visiting www.revdrrhonda.com.