Ms. Billie’s Boutique, LLC was born out of a love for fashion on a budget! Here you will find trendy items and gorgeous statement pieces at an affordable price. Don’t be afraid to be adventurous and stand out with your fashion. It’s what makes you you… Visit the website and you’ll find jumpsuits, outerwear, matching sets, and blouses. You will find curvy girls’ wear, dresses and skirts, accessories, and more.

https://msbilliesboutique.com/ Email: msbilliesboutique@yahoo.com