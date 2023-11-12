Superb Woman: Ashley Ndagala

Ashley Ndagala

Ashley Ndagala is a native of Jacksonville FL, where she received her Associate’s degree in Sports Management from Florida State College at Jacksonville and attended Edward Waters College and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology. A certified International Interior Decorating Professional and Feng Shui Designer, Ashley is a top real estate agent at Rogers Healy and Associates. A wife and mother, she enjoys time with her husband and two daughters. During football season, she’s busy screaming at the TV cheering on her favorite collegiate and professional teams. She enjoys exploring her creative side by drawing out and putting together different designs and mood boards. Looking for a home, reach out to Ashley.