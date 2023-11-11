Superb Woman: Nicki Mayo

Nicki Mayo

Nicki Mayo is a multimedia journalist and president of Nicki Mayo News, LLC, an audio/video company specializing in video, podcasts and social media campaign production for small businesses. A native of Baltimore, she is a graduate of Syracuse University. The Editor-at-Large for Black Women Unmuted as well as a journalist for TV One’s “Fatal Attraction,” “Justice By Any Means” and “Thou Shalt Not,” she has an extensive portfolio as a reporter, producer and social media manager for multiple news organizations. A former National Association of Black Journalists Region 1 Deputy Director and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is president emeritus of the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists.