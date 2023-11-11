Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Nicki Mayo

Published

Nicki Mayo
Nicki Mayo

Nicki Mayo is a multimedia journalist and president of Nicki Mayo News, LLC, an audio/video company specializing in video, podcasts and social media campaign production for small businesses.  A native of Baltimore, she is a graduate of Syracuse University. The Editor-at-Large for Black Women Unmuted as well as a journalist for TV One’s “Fatal Attraction,” “Justice By Any Means” and “Thou Shalt Not,” she has an extensive portfolio as a reporter, producer and social media manager for multiple news organizations. A former National Association of Black Journalists Region 1 Deputy Director and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is president emeritus of the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Aliyah Green Aliyah Green

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Aliyah Green

Aliyah Green is a Philanthropic Advisor and is experienced in Management of Non-Profits. A graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of...

1 day ago
DeLisa Rodney DeLisa Rodney

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: DeLisa Rodney

DeLisa Rodney is a life strategist, certified coach and speaker, change agent and performance improvement. The CEO of DeLisa Rodney and Associates LLC and...

2 days ago
Dr. Tiffany Barnes Dr. Tiffany Barnes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Tiffany Barnes

Dr. Tiffany Barnes is the Troop Engagement Coordinator at Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. She received her BS degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from...

3 days ago
Royalyn Reid Royalyn Reid

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Royalyn Reid

Royalyn Reid is the President and Chief Research Strategist for Consumer and Market Insights, a people and process improvement company skilled at helping clients...

4 days ago
Advertisement